2018-06-27 — bloomberg.com
President Donald Trump wants Congress to pass legislation to bolster the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or CFIUS, so it can prevent companies from violating intellectual-property rights of American companies, two administration officials said Wednesday, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity.
The administration decided not to employ the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 that would give the president broad authority to curb Chinese investments in the country.
...
Trump's choice shows that he is favoring a more measured strategy that requires coordination with Congress, rather than working solely through the executive branch. It's also a win for proponents of conciliatory tone in negotiations with China such as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who told reporters on Wednesday that moves to strengthen CFIUS aren't intended to single out Beijing.
Wow, a Trump first!
