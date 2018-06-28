Funny that the city itself is admitting what AirBnB itself argues: that the overwhelming majority of hosts use it for occasional extra income (e.g., when they themselves travel). Looks like AirBnB is just a convenient scapegoat for an otherwise very messed up real estate market -- "The Rent Is Too Damned High" long predates AirBnB. NYC's government should look in the mirror and ask themselves whether they're really facilitating the development the market demands (you know, that whole "supply" thing)...