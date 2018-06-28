|
|
2018-06-28 — gothamist.com
Christian Klossner, executive director of the Office of Special Enforcement for the city, said during the hearing that 20 to 30 percent of Airbnb listings operate with commercial frequency. According to Klossner, the new bill would "significantly" enhance the city's ability to crack down on illegal commercial hosts. Mayor Bill de Blasio is also in support of the legislation.
Funny that the city itself is admitting what AirBnB itself argues: that the overwhelming majority of hosts use it for occasional extra income (e.g., when they themselves travel). Looks like AirBnB is just a convenient scapegoat for an otherwise very messed up real estate market -- "The Rent Is Too Damned High" long predates AirBnB. NYC's government should look in the mirror and ask themselves whether they're really facilitating the development the market demands (you know, that whole "supply" thing)...
