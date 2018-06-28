2018-07-01 — npr.org

Now, from British Columbia to Newfoundland, they are protesting the Trump administration with their pocketbooks. The U.S. and Canada trade roughly $2 billion worth of goods and services every day. Chamberlain, a lawyer and father of four, is part of a fast-growing social media movement to buy only Canadian goods. Hashtags include #BuyCanadian, #BoycottUSA and #TrumpFree. ... "If President Trump's goal is to try to soften up his negotiating partner by issuing threats, it's having the opposite effect, because people are more resolved to stand up against this kind of bullying," he says. The Canadian government says it will levy dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on July 1, Canada Day. These will include steel and aluminum, along with other products -- such as bourbon from Kentucky -- that will particularly hit states aligned with Trump. ... "the chaos, the meanness, the brutality of American politics right now is something that is profoundly shocking to Canadians and I think many people feel that they do not recognize the U.S. anymore." ... he believes Canadians will continue to voice their disapproval with the Trump administration through the #BuyCanadian movement. He predicts that will extend to the tourism industry as well. Three of his neighbors who spend time in Florida every year are now looking for new vacation spots outside the U.S.