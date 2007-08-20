...

The majority of the bank's revenues still come from the trading side of the business, "and that's probably the biggest problem," said Kevin Kelly, chief executive and managing partner of Benchmark Investments.

Deutsche Bank is underperforming its U.S. peers and in part that's because the company is "signaling" its intentions to scale back its global investment banking business, its U.S. footprint and other operations.

Shares of the troubled German banking giant rebounded 3.6% in Frankfurt on Friday but ended the week down 8.6% and are off more than 40% in 2018. Shares were slammed Thursday after it was revealed that the Federal Reserve had designated its U.S. business in "troubled condition," one of the lowest designations employed by the central bank.