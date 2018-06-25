2018-07-01 — thefederalist.com

``... the overall effect is to reject what is known as Dormant Commerce Clause jurisprudence, which is the idea that the federal government's power over interstate trade is so dominant that in the absence of any federal law regulating a particular form of trade (an increasingly unlikely condition), the presumption should be against the states' ability to regulate it. Now the presumption will be in favor of the states' ability to tax and regulate trade across state borders, opening up a whole now realm of mischief.'' -- Exactly our concern. In delivering the to the states a shiny prize that they want (tax revenues they are "missing out on"), the SCOTUS trampled the principle of non-excess-interference in the commerce of other states and throughout the country generally.