2018-07-02 — theintercept.com

Many of the voters looked to the canvassers like stereotypical Bernie supporters -- young people who might have supported Senator Sanders during the 2016 presidential campaign. These types of voters, galvanized by a popular presidential candidate or a certain ideology, might not be expected to turn out for a typical midterm primary. They're what's known in political circles as "drop-off voters." But the Ocasio-Cortez campaign's pivotal insight was that enough of them lived in the district to help carry her to victory if they were found and motivated to vote. ... This portrait of a diverse electorate lifting Ocasio-Cortez to victory contrasts starkly with the prevalent media narrative, which attributes Ocasio-Cortez's win to demographic factors alone.

