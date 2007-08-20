|
Tesla stock slammed as analysts question whether production goal is sustainable (AND FUNNY ACCOUNTING THEREOF!)
2018-07-03 — marketwatch.com
The electric car maker reported on Monday that it delivered 40,740 vehicles in the second quarter, "another significant miss vs. consensus of 48,874 and JPM's 56,600 (Tesla deliveries also fell short in 1Q18, 4Q17, and 3Q17 -- ever since the Model 3 entered production)," JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman wrote in a note.
Brinkman said the company's success in finally meeting its goal of producing 5,000 of its Model 3 mass-market sedans a week, was likely aided by the past practice of unsustainable "burst production," where it pulls out all the stops to meet a goal that cannot initially be repeated.
