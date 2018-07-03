2018-07-04 — fortune.com

``As motorists hit the road to celebrate America's birthday they'll be facing the highest Independence Day gas prices since the 2014 peak of $3.66 per gallon. The average gas price is hovering around $2.90 a gallon nationally with prices in some states well over $3 per gallon. It's a far cry from last year's 4th of July, when gas prices were at their lowest since 2015.''

