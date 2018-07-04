|
The OECD warned that technological advances could strengthen a "winner takes most" scenario where worker wages could completely decouple from productivity. It said that as big tech firms continue to benefit, governments should also watch out for anti-competitive forces.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, the only two OECD countries with a better-than-average wage growth were Canada and France. At the other end of the spectrum, Spain, Italy and Australia all witnessed falling incomes.
The OECD said the way to help workers would be to allow them stronger union representation as well as ensuring more investment in skills and education.
