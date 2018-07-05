...

There are also multiple inquiries into Pruitt's lease of a $50-a-night Capitol Hill condo in 2017 from lobbyist Vicki Hart. Hart's husband, J. Steven Hart, who is also a lobbyist, met with Pruitt at the same time that he was leasing that room.

A review of EPA emails showed deeper ties between Pruitt and lobbyists, including that a family friend of those lobbyists was considered for a position at EPA.

Both the EPA inspector general and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) are reviewing an April 2017 meeting that Pruitt had with the National Mining Association regarding the Paris climate agreement, which critics said may have violated anti-lobbying laws.

GAO found in April that Pruitt's installation of a $43,000 soundproof phone booth violated federal spending laws because EPA didn't notify lawmakers that it exceeded the $5,000 limit for agency heads to improve their offices. Pruitt and other EPA officials said Pruitt used the booth to receive classified information and to talk with White House and other administration officials.

Several reviews have to do with Pruitt's use of email. Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, began looking into reports that Pruitt had four EPA email addresses, at least one of which was not disclosed. EPA's inspector general said in May that it would review Pruitt's use of multiple email accounts, at the request of Senate Democrats.