home - news - sites - forum - about

Relevant:

2018-07-06thehill.com

The fact that China learns from open-source information or that Chinese companies recruit Chinese expats with competitive pay isn't even noteworthy, much less a compelling rationale for assessing new taxes on U.S. consumers and businesses.

If the U.S. does not distinguish between legitimate grievances and immaterial accusations, a successful resolution to this conflict with China will prove elusive. Given the costs and risks at issue here, that is not a luxury we can afford.

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.