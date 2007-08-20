|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-07-06 — thehill.com
The fact that China learns from open-source information or that Chinese companies recruit Chinese expats with competitive pay isn't even noteworthy, much less a compelling rationale for assessing new taxes on U.S. consumers and businesses.
If the U.S. does not distinguish between legitimate grievances and immaterial accusations, a successful resolution to this conflict with China will prove elusive. Given the costs and risks at issue here, that is not a luxury we can afford.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.