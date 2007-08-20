...

If the economy is doing so great, how is it that we have a record 95.5 million Americans not in the labor force? That is an incredibly large number. And as we first brought up, this is not simply because of baby boomers retiring (as you now know the new retirement model is working until you die since most have very little to no money saved for retirement).

It's because we're the land of the free -- two-thirds of us are free, at least!