|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-07-08 — bitcoin.com
``SIX, the operator of Switzerland's principal stock exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange, announced Friday that it "is building a fully integrated trading, settlement and custody infrastructure for digital assets."
...
SIX CEO Jos Dijsselhof commented, "this is the beginning of a new era for capital markets infrastructures. For us it is abundantly clear that much of what is going on in the digital space is here to stay and will define the future of our industry."
...
While the official announcement by SIX does not mention whether the platform will support the direct trading of cryptocurrencies, a few publications indicated that it will trade bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
...
First we will enable the tokenization of bankable assets like stocks or bonds and, potentially, at a later stage non-bankable assets. Whether we will also make cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin or existing `ICO tokens' available, is still open.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.