2018-07-12

``President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has purchased a $6.7 million apartment in New York City in a building that is being developed by two of Trump's friends... Cohen's new four-bedroom pad in Tribeca had been on the market for $7.475 million, and includes a "Turkish bath, a private dining room, a 75-foot lap pool," and a number of other luxurious amenities...'' -- Must be bittersweet with the significantly-increased jail likelihood looming...

