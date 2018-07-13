|
|
2018-07-13 — forbes.com
``With a couple of hundred billion the total cryptocurrency market cap (take out all those funky non-minable tokens and non-decentralized coins) and you can certainly see another x10 is doable. As such, if bitcoin is still behaving logarithmically it will soon be on its way to the moon again. It's an amazing conjecture but I can see it being on the cards.''
