2018-07-14

``Last May, the head of the world's largest mining company said we've found all of the gold. Goldcorp CEO Ian Telfer told the Financial Times, "we're right at peak gold here." ... investors should never lose sight of the most basic fundamentals -- supply and demand. The gold industry may well be entering a long-term -- and possibly irreversible -- period of less available gold''

