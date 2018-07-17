|
|
|
2018-07-18 — cnbc.com
... remarks he provided ahead of a question-and-answer session, Powell painted a largely positive picture of the economy, which he said is expanding at an increasing pace and is being boosted by aggressive fiscal policy on Capitol Hill.
"Overall, we see the risk of the economy unexpectedly weakening as roughly balanced with the possibility of the economy growing faster than we currently anticipate," Powell said.
"The unemployment rate is low and expected to fall further. Americans who want jobs have a good chance of finding them," he added.
...
However, the "upbeat tone" from the testimony likely means the trade issues won't keep the Fed from hiking rates, said Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
