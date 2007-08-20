|
|
2018-07-18 — miaminewtimes.com
``... in a bit of news that might be the absolute last straw for some climate-change deniers, it turns out sea-level rise might very well knock out Miami's internet infrastructure. According to a new, peer-reviewed study from a group of University of Oregon and University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers, sea-level rise threatens the world's buried, internet-carrying cables and wires -- and the three American cities most at risk are Seattle, New York, and, of course, Miami.''
