2018-07-18 — miaminewtimes.com

``... in a bit of news that might be the absolute last straw for some climate-change deniers, it turns out sea-level rise might very well knock out Miami's internet infrastructure. According to a new, peer-reviewed study from a group of University of Oregon and University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers, sea-level rise threatens the world's buried, internet-carrying cables and wires -- and the three American cities most at risk are Seattle, New York, and, of course, Miami.''