2018-07-19 — mortgagenewsdaily.com

``Single-family starts were down 9.1 percent from May and off 0.2 percent from the June 2017 number. The June estimate was 858,000 units compared to 944,000 in May, the latter an upward revision from 936,000. Multifamily starts dropped by 20.2 percent to a rate of 304,000 units, 15.3 percent lower than the same period in 2017.''

