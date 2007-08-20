|
|
|
2018-07-19 — yahoo.com
President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases, breaking with more than two decades of White House tradition of avoiding comments on monetary policy out of respect for the independence of the U.S. central bank.
"I'm not thrilled" the Fed is raising borrowing costs and potentially slowing the economy, he said in an interview with CNBC broadcast Thursday. "Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again. I don't really -- I am not happy about it. But at the same time I'm letting them do what they feel is best."
So much for "sound money Trump" (which was only ever a tiny bit of misdirection, frankly)...
