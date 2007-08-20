So between their initial projections in March 2017, and their current projections in July 2018, this year's budget deficit increased by more than 100%.

...

Last March, they projected a total budget deficit of $526 billion for Fiscal Year 2019.

But according to the revised projections they published yesterday, the budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2019 will now be $1.085 TRILLION... 106% worse than projected.

And, whereas last year the government was forecasting DECLINING deficits in Fiscal Years 2020, 2021, etc., until miraculously reaching a positive budget SURPLUS of +16 billion in 2026, their updated projections now show TRILLION DOLLAR DEFICITS next year. And the year after that. And the year after that. Etc.

It's Trumponomics! What did we expect from a guy who's been bankrupt a gazillion times?