Losing the property is the latest in a string of bad news for the firm. Thor lost its interest in three valuable retail properties that had been purchased for almost $900 million after defaulting on an $85 million loan from its partner GGP in the properties, according to The Real Deal. In March, Thor and a partner dumped a 70-unit apartment building on the Upper West Side for $65 million--a $2 million loss from what they paid for the property four years ago.