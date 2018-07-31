|
|
2018-08-06 — therealdeal.com
During Tuesday's call, Roth stuck to other topics, namely signs of distress in the retail sector, as assets bought at the top and loaded with debt have started to struggle. He said if he could buy retail today at a 10 percent discount to peak values from three or four years ago, he "wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole."
"This game plays out very slowly," Roth added, noting that the first cracks are appearing. "We're beginning to see lenders who are out of the money," he said. "We're beginning to see mezz lenders and debt funds and private lenders beginning to become aware of the fact that they are impaired."
