We tallied 388 mortgage co. implosions from 2006.
Imploded* Lendersâ„¢Home Savings of America
387. Dover Mortgage Company - Wholesale
386. Wintrust Mortgage Corp - Wholesale
385. Bank of America - Wholesale
384. Liberty Mortgage Corporation - Wholesale
383. Universal Mortgage Corp.
382. American Mortgage Specialists, Inc.
381. Assurity Financial Services, LLC
380. Premium Capital Funding, LLC dba TopDot Mortgage
379. First Regional Bank, Century City
378. Security Atlantic Mortgage Co.
377. Apex Lending, Inc.
376. Charter Bank, Santa Fe
375. Equitable Trust Mortgage Corp.
374. AmTrust Bank
373. Dynamic Capital Mortgage
372. Lend America / Lending Key
371. New South Federal Savings Bank
370. AME Financial Corp.
369. Envision Lending Group Inc.
368. Warren Bank
367. Stockton Turner & Company
366. The Lending Company Inc. - Wholesale
365. Capmark Financial Group Inc.
364. Northeast Mortgage Corp.
363. Security Mortgage Corporation
362. Windsor Capital Mortgage Corp.
361. First Rate Capital Corp.
360. StoneWater Mortgage Corp.
359. First National Bank of the South - Wholesale
358. Senderra Funding - Wholesale
357. Capstone Realty Advisors
356. Granite Mortgage, Inc.
355. Worldwide Financial Resources Inc.
354. Guaranty Bank - Warehouse
353. Colonial Bank
352. Corus Bank
351. America One Finance
350. Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. - Wholesale
349. 1st Reverse Financial Services LLC
348. HCI Mortgage
347. BankersWest Funding Corp.
346. American Partners Bank
345. Senior Lending Network
344. BankUnited, F.S.B.
343. Precision Financial, Inc.
342. Accredited Home Lenders, Lone Star Funds
341. Wells Fargo - Small-Cap Commercial
340. Guaranty Bank - GB Mortgage
339. American Sterling Bank
338. Chase Home Mortgage - Construction Lending
337. First Security Loan Corp
336. South Pacific Financial Corp. - Wholesale
335. Home Loan Consultants, Inc.
334. Central States Mortgage
333. HSBC - HFC & Beneficial
332. JPMorgan Chase - Warehouse
331. Ameritime Mortgage Co. LLC
330. Perfect Mortgage - PerfectFHA
329. EquiFirst
328. Residential Loan Centers of America
327. CU National Mortgage
326. Colonial National Mortgage - Wholesale
325. U.S. Mortgage Corp. - Retail
324. First Interstate Financial - Wholesale
323. Realty Mortgage Corp.
322. Vertice
321. USA Home Loans - Wholesale
320. SunTrust Mortgage - FHA Wholesale
319. First Federal - Wholesale
318. 21st Mortgage - Wholesale
317. J.B. Nutter & Co. - Wholesale
316. Homebridge Mortgage Bankers - Refinance.com
315. 1st Republic Mortgage Bankers
314. Superior Mortgage Corp - Wholesale
313. Wall Street Financial Corp - Wholesale
312. Fairfield Financial Mortgage Group
311. Chase Prime - Wholesale
310. Sunshine & Madison Mortgage Corp
309. Liberty One Lending
308. Frontier Investment Co.
307. Solstice Capital Group - HSBC
306. MortgageIT
305. HCL Finance Inc. - Wholesale
304. LIME Financial Svcs. - Wholesale
303. Mortgage Network Inc. - Wholesale
302. Fortes Financial - Wholesale
301. HSBC Mortgage Corp. - Wholesale
300. CBRE Realty Finance
299. Franklin Bank, SSB
298. Mortgage Lion, Inc. - Wholesale
297. HMS Capital, Inc.
296. CTX Mortgage Co. - Retail
295. Equity One Commercial
294. Coldstream Financial Svcs.
293. Banco Popular North America - Wholesale
292. Ace Mortgage Funding, LLC
291. E-Loan
290. Gateway Bank, F.S.B. - Wholesale
"Implodes Around The World"13. [CA] Wells Fargo - Canada
12. [UK] Northern Rock plc
11. [UK] Warwick Finance
10. [IE] First Active - Ulster Bank
9. [UAE] Tamweel PJSC
8. [UAE] Amlak Finance PJSC
7. [AU] GE Money, Wizard Home Loans
6. [UK] Bradford and Bingley plc
5. [DE] Hypo Real Estate Bank
4. [UK] HBOS
3. [UK] Future Mortgages - Citigroup
2. [UK] Advantage - Morgan Stanley
1. [UK] The Mortgage Business plc
About The Implode-o-Meter
ML-Implode.com was created in late 2006 to raise the alarm about the then-burgeoning implosion of the historically-epic housing and economic bubble. Started as a modest web page created by founder Aaron Krowne, this objective was achieved by, uniquely, tracking the in-progress implosion of independent mortgage lending companies — then being ignored by a mainstream media in denial of even the existence of the housing bubble. At that time, you were more likely to hear a partyline of "housing always goes up" and juvenile jeers of "bubbles are for bathtubs" from TV's talking heads, than of even slight concern about a clearly-overextended, already-frozen housing market.
Operated as a broadly-open community forum, ML-Implode quickly took the lead in news about the mortgage implosion and subprime crisis, as industry professionals flocked to the site to share and find out the latest. The site even became, in part, a whistleblower platform, fighting (and winning) half a dozen lawsuits to defend the right of its contributors to post about corruption and malfeasance in financial companies, and be able to do so confidentially.
Despite its initial incarnation being rendered insolvent by these frivolous legal attacks, ML-Implode continues today in a stripped-down, lean-and-mean embodiment, remaining dedicated to tracking the fallout of the 2007-2008 credit crisis. This mission includes keeping tabs on recession/depressionary conditions, the policy response to the economic downturn and continued financial instability, the Fed and other global central bank interventions (including "ZIRP" and quantitative easing), actions and reforms of the monetary authorities, market manipulation (official and private sector), all global geopolitical conflict with economic roots, the evolution of the banking and monetary system (including dollar-alternative "reserve currencies", gold, silver, and bitcoin and other "virtual currencies"), the effect of the economic turmoil on society, basic themes of economic fairness and justice, and much more.
We continue to doggedly watch all of these interconnected topic areas, daily picking the most important stories and commentaries, and bringing them together in a convenient and comprehensible form on this site. If you share our concerns, utilize one of the icons at the top of this page to "follow" us by twitter, RSS, email, and more.