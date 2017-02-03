About The Implode-o-Meter

ML-Implode.com was created in late 2006 to raise the alarm about the then-burgeoning implosion of the historically-epic housing and economic bubble. Started as a modest web page created by founder Aaron Krowne, this objective was achieved by, uniquely, tracking the in-progress implosion of independent mortgage lending companies — then being ignored by a mainstream media in denial of even the existence of the housing bubble. At that time, you were more likely to hear a partyline of "housing always goes up" and juvenile jeers of "bubbles are for bathtubs" from TV's talking heads, than of even slight concern about a clearly-overextended, already-frozen housing market.

Operated as a broadly-open community forum, ML-Implode quickly took the lead in news about the mortgage implosion and subprime crisis, as industry professionals flocked to the site to share and find out the latest. The site even became, in part, a whistleblower platform, fighting (and winning) half a dozen lawsuits to defend the right of its contributors to post about corruption and malfeasance in financial companies, and be able to do so confidentially.

Despite its initial incarnation being rendered insolvent by these frivolous legal attacks, ML-Implode continues today in a stripped-down, lean-and-mean embodiment, remaining dedicated to tracking the fallout of the 2007-2008 credit crisis. This mission includes keeping tabs on recession/depressionary conditions, the policy response to the economic downturn and continued financial instability, the Fed and other global central bank interventions (including "ZIRP" and quantitative easing), actions and reforms of the monetary authorities, market manipulation (official and private sector), all global geopolitical conflict with economic roots, the evolution of the banking and monetary system (including dollar-alternative "reserve currencies", gold, silver, and bitcoin and other "virtual currencies"), the effect of the economic turmoil on society, basic themes of economic fairness and justice, and much more.

We continue to doggedly watch all of these interconnected topic areas, daily picking the most important stories and commentaries, and bringing them together in a convenient and comprehensible form on this site. If you share our concerns, utilize one of the icons at the top of this page to "follow" us by twitter, RSS, email, and more.