2017-01-12 — bloomberg.com
The cloak of secrecy that has shrouded the currency ban decision is likely to bolster the view that authorities, both on Mint Street and in New Delhi, were not prepared for such a decision and the way it was announced. It risks undermining perceptions of the central bank's independence and raises questions about Modi's decision-making style and his communication with the RBI.
The RBI also claimed exemptions on two questions seeking detail on its preparations for the demonetization and studies it used to forecast the impact of the move. Sharing these "sensitive matters" would endanger India's sovereignty, integrity and security, according to the RBI
The use of those specific exemptions are "perplexing," Capital Economics's Shah said. Shailesh Gandhi, a former bureaucrat with the Central Information Commission, told the FirstPost website on Dec. 31 that the RBI's attitude of stonewalling smacked of "sheer arrogance."
"What the RBI is doing by refusing to answer queries under RTI is denying citizens their fundamental rights," Gandhi said.
The move to ban high currency bank notes was an economic disaster with the worst yet to come, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told a gathering of opposition Congress Party workers yesterday.
"The institutional identity of the RBI has been damaged," former Governor Yaga Venugopal Reddy told CNBC this week. Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the main opposition Congress party, repeated the accusation, attacking Modi for ruining the credibility of the central bank.
