2017-01-13 — mortgagenewsdaily.com

``The surprise reduction in FHA annual premiums announced last week by the current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) may not survive long into the new administration. Ben Carson, M.D. President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head HUD, said at his confirmation hearing on Thursday that he would consider reversing the cut, which current Secretary Julian Castro said would save the average FHA borrower around $500 per year. "Certainly, if confirmed, I am going to work with the FHA administrator and other financial experts to really examine that policy," Carson said.'' -- Had HUD been a bit more dedicated in going up against downpayment money launderers and other shady FHA operators, they might have clawed back sufficient billions to not have to raise premiums on new borrowers...