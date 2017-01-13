|
2017-01-13
``The Global Times, a provocative but state-sanctioned tabloid, said that "unless Washington plans to wage a large-scale war in the South China Sea, any other approaches to prevent Chinese access to the islands will be foolish... "If Trump's diplomatic team shapes future Sino-US ties as it is doing now, the two sides had better prepare for a military clash."'' -- As we pointed out here, it is interesting that Tillerson's gauntlet-throwing remarks were so conveniently drowned-out by the dodgy "Trump Russian dossier" hullabaloo on the same day...
