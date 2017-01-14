He was responding to a question about Trump's remarks Friday in The Wall Street Journal in which he said, "Everything is under negotiation, including 'One China.' "

"The pledges include adopting the 'One China' policy, adhering to the principles in the three Sino-US joint communiques and properly handling the Taiwan issue. Only doing so would prevent the healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations as well as bilateral cooperation in major areas from being affected," Lu added.

"There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory and the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing China," Lu said. "These are facts recognized by the international community and no one can change this."

This pushback was of course expected. And of course, China is lying -- the U.S. has never agreed to the One-China policy; it has only agreed to respect Taiwan's and China's views (both of which have historically been in agreement that there is "One China", though Taiwan seems to no longer truly hold that conviction); and, rather than being "inseparable", the PRC has never exercised dominion over Taiwan for even a single minute (meanwhile, Taiwan's government has exercised control over the mainland). But, despite being on the side of obvious truth in this case, Trump appears to be heading unwittingly into a diplomatic shredder. This will certainly be interesting.