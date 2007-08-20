|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-01-17 — doctorhousingbubble.com
[The shows don't want] too much to think about. Real estate buying is simple! It never goes down! If this dingbat couple bought then surely "I" with my genius IQ and my spouse will live happily ever after so long as we buy. No one lost buying real estate (aside from the 7,000,000+ recent foreclosures from the latest housing bust).
In the end, no one cares about your financial well being more than you. In my view, managing your finances wisely is about financial independence, not being locked down as a house slave while having to forge into the toxic freeway wasteland of California. That financial independence may very well include owning a home. Heck, in most parts of the country buying is really a no brainer. But in expensive regions and states, the math isn't so clear.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.