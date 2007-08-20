|
|
2017-01-18 — reuters.com
Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
As part of the settlement, announced by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, the Zurich-based bank acknowledged that home loans it pooled into the securities did not meet underwriting guidelines, with some described by employees as "complete crap" and "[u]tter complete garbage."
...
Credit Suisse will pay a $2.48 billion cash penalty and provide $2.8 billion in consumer relief, including loan forgiveness and financing for affordable housing, the Justice Department said in the statement.''
...
The settlement clears the biggest cloud over Credit Suisse. However, the total amount in U.S. penalties could climb as the bank is still defending itself against lawsuits by the New York and New Jersey attorneys general over similar claims involving billions of dollars in investor losses.
...
Major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), have paid a total of $46 billion to resolve similar conduct involving the quality of loans pooled and sold.. While the Credit Suisse settlement will likely be the last under the Obama administration, other banks under investigation include Royal Bank of Scotland, Wells Fargo & Co, UBS Group AG, and HSBC.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.