The new Walmart hires will work at soon-to-be-opened stores, expanded existing stores and e-commerce services, the company said Tuesday. In addition, Walmart said an estimated 24,000 construction jobs will support its plans to open new stores and remodel existing ones.

This is a bit hollow coming from WalMart, which has pretty clearly reduced the overall job count (by a lot). You can argue that this is "creative destruction" (even though WalMart is basically the largest conduit of cheap foreign-made consumer products into the US), but at a minimum, counting WalMart-created jobs as if they are leading to net job creation is a total farce.