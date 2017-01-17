home - news - sites - forum - about

Retail giant Walmart said Tuesday that it will create 10,000 new retail jobs in the U.S. this year, the latest American company to promote its domestic-focused hiring and investment ahead of Friday's transfer of power from President Obama to President-elect Donald Trump.

The new Walmart hires will work at soon-to-be-opened stores, expanded existing stores and e-commerce services, the company said Tuesday. In addition, Walmart said an estimated 24,000 construction jobs will support its plans to open new stores and remodel existing ones.

This is a bit hollow coming from WalMart, which has pretty clearly reduced the overall job count (by a lot). You can argue that this is "creative destruction" (even though WalMart is basically the largest conduit of cheap foreign-made consumer products into the US), but at a minimum, counting WalMart-created jobs as if they are leading to net job creation is a total farce.

