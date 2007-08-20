|
2017-01-19 — bloomberg.com
Dimon said he had hoped European Union leaders would examine what caused the U.K. to vote to leave and then make changes. That hasn't happened, and if nationalist politicians including France's Marine Le Pen rise to power in elections across the region "the euro zone may not survive," Dimon, 60, said in a Bloomberg Television interview with John Micklethwait.
"What went wrong is going wrong for everybody, not just going wrong for Britain, but in some ways it looks like they're kind of doubling down," Dimon said in the interview Wednesday at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Unless leaders address underlying concerns, "you're going to have the same political things about immigration, the laws of the country, how much power goes to Brussels."
