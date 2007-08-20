|
|
|
2017-01-19 — zerohedge.com
``The latest unfabricated data [suggests] that loan delinquencies are rapidly rising toward 50% across most of America's colleges... the US is facing a default problem of staggering proportions. Recall that back in December 2014, The Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee forecast that in an aggressive scenario, as much as $3.3 trillion in student loans could be oustanding by 2024. Incidentally, that is the scenario that has captured the growth of student loans since it was presented.''
