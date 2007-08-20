Western Union, which has over half a million locations in more than 200 countries, admitted "to aiding and abetting wire fraud" by allowing scammers to process transactions, even when the company realized its agents were helping scammers avoid detection, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission said in statements.

With the help of Western Union agents, Chinese immigrants used the service to send hundreds of millions of dollars to pay human smugglers, wiring the money in smaller increments to avoid federal reporting requirements, U.S. authorities said.''

Meanwhile, governments don't want YOU to have access to cash or day-to-day use of virtual currencies like bitcoin, because ... well, something like what Western Union (and the big banks) have been doing MIGHT happen...