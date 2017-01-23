|
|
Relevant:
|
Carrot and Stick: Trump threatens business leaders with border tax, Offers "Massive" Tax and Regulation Cuts
2017-01-23 — cnn.com
"If you go to another country ... we are going to be imposing a very major border tax on the product when it comes in, which I think is fair," Trump said. "All you have to do is stay. Don't leave. Don't fire your people."
Sources told CNN last month that Trump was eyeing an across-the-board tax on imports as high as 10% -- an idea business leaders have bristled at.
Trump said he would aim to cut regulations by as much as 75% -- including by slashing environmental protections -- which would streamline the process for companies to build new factories in the US.
Of course now he is trying to deal based on things that primarily involve Congress, so this will get interesting. At some point companies may start calling Trump's bluff (they may have already, with a shift in tactics towards playing up "job creation" that is either questionable accounting or was going to happen anyways).
