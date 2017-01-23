Sources told CNN last month that Trump was eyeing an across-the-board tax on imports as high as 10% -- an idea business leaders have bristled at.

Trump said he would aim to cut regulations by as much as 75% -- including by slashing environmental protections -- which would streamline the process for companies to build new factories in the US.

Of course now he is trying to deal based on things that primarily involve Congress, so this will get interesting. At some point companies may start calling Trump's bluff (they may have already, with a shift in tactics towards playing up "job creation" that is either questionable accounting or was going to happen anyways).