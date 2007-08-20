...

By writing down the stake, UniCredit is indicating that it does not believe it will make money on the investment it made into the state-managed fund created to recapitalize a number of failing Italian banks and help the industry offload bad loans. A source at another bank estimated UniCredit's writedown could be closer to 70 percent.

...

Atlante now owns the two Veneto banks it rescued last year, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, but the lenders need more capital, estimated by banking analysts at 3 billion euros at least.

Well that didn't last long.