2017-02-05 — conservativereview.com
``The funder of all things unholy also funded the Trump Tower in Chicago... Soros gave Donald Trump a mezzanine loan, which is basically a bailout, because Trump didn't want to, or couldn't, front his own money to build the Chicago Trump Tower... Trump was also named in a lawsuit along with Soros in New York surrounding the sale of the GM Building, so it's not as if Trump only dealt with Soros in Chicago.''
