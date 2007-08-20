2017-02-14 — kunstler.com

``I look for the financial fireworks to start around March -- April, as the irresolvable debt ceiling debate in congress grinds into a bitter stalemate, and it becomes obvious that there will be no voucher for the great infrastructure spending orgy that Trump's MAGA is based on. Elections in France and the Netherlands have the potential to shake apart the European Union, and with that the footing of European banks. Pretty soon, everybody in all parties and factions will be asking: "Where did the glittering promises of Modernity go...?" As we slip-side into the first stages of a world made by hand.''