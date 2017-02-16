2017-02-17 — keeptalkinggreece.com

``Delays in the talks between Greece and its lenders have brought back the ghost of Grexit. The grave disagreement between the International Monetary Fund and the European lenders, Grexit bombshell flying around and Greece's reluctance to accept additional austerity measures have increase uncertainty among citizens -- for one more time... 2.5 billion euros left Greek banks in the last 45 days. And this despite the capital controls that allow Greeks to withdraw a maximum of just 1,800 euro per month.''