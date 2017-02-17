|
2017-02-17 — cnbc.com
Earlier this week, Lloyds issued a memo to staff prohibiting alcohol consumption during office hours. The memo, as obtained by the Evening Standard said, "The London market historically had a reputation for daytime drinking, but that has been changing and Lloyd's has a duty to be a responsible employer, and provide a healthy working environment. The policy we've introduced aligns us with many firms in the market."
Employees hit back at bank's latest measure with one employee telling CNBC on the condition of anonymity that the move is drastic and can impact business. They went on to add that several deals are struck during these lunchtime drinks and the ban is not appreciated by many, especially the sales team.
