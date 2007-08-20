|
2017-02-21 — kunstler.com
You ... have an American public, and a mass media, who do not question the premise of a massive "infrastructure" spending project to re-boot the foundering economy. If you ask what they mean by that, you will learn that they uniformly see rebuilding our highways, bridges, tunnels, and airports. Some rightly suspect that the money for that is not there -- or can only be summoned with more accounting fraud (borrowing from our future). But on the whole, most adults of all political stripes in this country think we can and should do this, that it would be a good thing.
And what is this infrastructure re-boot in the service of? A living arrangement with no future. A matrix of extreme car dependency that has zero chance of continuing another decade. More WalMarts, Target stores, Taco Bells, muffler shops, McHousing subdivisions, and other accoutrement of our fast-zombifying mode of existence? Isn't it obvious, even if you never heard of, or don't understand, the oil quandary, that we have shot our wad with all this? That we have to start down a different path if we intend to remain human?
