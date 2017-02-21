2017-02-21 — cnbc.com

``"Financial market reconciliation lies ahead," said David Kostin, Goldman's chief U.S. equity strategist. "We are approaching the point of maximum optimism and the S&P 500 will give back recent gains as investors embrace the reality that tax reform is likely to provide a smaller, later tailwind to corporate earnings than originally expected."''

