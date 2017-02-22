2017-02-22 — cnn.com

``Marine Le Pen's bid to become French president has become embroiled in a police investigation after her bodyguard and chief of staff were questioned and placed in custody Wednesday. Thierry Legier and Catherine Griset are alleged to have been paid for non-existent jobs at the European Parliament.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.