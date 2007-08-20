There's a lesson here. The way to make the American workforce more competitive isn't to put economic walls around America. It's to invest more and invest better in the education and skills of Americans, in on-the-job training, in a health care system that reaches more of us and makes sure we stay healthy. And to give workers a say in their companies through strong unions.

Reich has some good points -- one has to be careful about throwing the baby out with the bathwater in rolling out anti-trade measures; not every foreign country is a worker- and currency-abusing locale. Of course, Reich is as usual somewhat-blindly ensconsed on the political left when he makes "economic" arguments, so take some of this with a grain of salt (e.g., "just add unions and healthcare" falls flat for us as an explanation of why foreign developed countries are able to produce superior parts; we tend to think the 800-lb gorilla in the room is the monetary dysfunction that led to both union dismantling and health care cost stresses in the first place...).