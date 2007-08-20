|
Bitcoin came within $3 of its all-time high on Thursday as expectations mounted that the Securities and Exchange Commission could soon authorize the creation of the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
The SEC is expected to deliver a decision on the proposed Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust by March 11. Two other bitcoin-focused ETFs are also under consideration.
Though some have speculated that the path to a bitcoin ETF may be easier under the administration of President Donald Trump, Spencer Bogart, a bitcoin analyst at Needham and Co., believes chances of approval are less than 1-in-4.
