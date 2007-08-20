|
Ahead of President Trump's speech to Congress tomorrow night, his administration will release a budget outline Monday calling for a "massive" increase in spending for the military, intelligence, and homeland security, NBC's Peter Alexander reports. But to offset those hikes, the Trump administration will propose spending reductions in other agencies and social safety net programs.
Color us shocked -- a defensive, insecure, pugilistic guy who was nevertheless politically opposed to military overextension before getting elected has done a "180" in office, surrounded (at his own directive) by a coterie of generals, to prioritizing the military over everything else.
