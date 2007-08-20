|
2017-04-26 — bloomberg.com
``"The increasing divergence between global equity market performance and bond markets has raised questions as to whom is right," Jefferies Group LLC analysts led by Sean Darby wrote in a note. Figuring out which market will be on the right side of history is a pressing issue for analysts, investors and traders. If government bonds prove correct, risk appetite may soon vanish; if the optimism displayed by stocks and corporate bonds is vindicated, then interest-rate markets are likely to sell off in coming months, according to strategists.''
