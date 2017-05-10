...

Half of the 10 homes that sold last year for nine figures were in Hong Kong, which has become a favorite location for wealthy Chinese. The most expensive was a single-family home on Gough Hill Road on The Peak in Hong Kong that sold for $270 million. A home in Suzhou in China was second, at $150 million, while a home in Hong Kong's Stanley area ranked third at $131 million.

There were three nine-figure properties that sold last year in the U.S. The Lily Pond Estate in East Hampton, New York, sold for $110 million, while two properties in the affluent western Los Angeles neighborhood Holmby Hills hit the nine-figure mark. The first was The Playboy Mansion, which sold for $105 million, and the second was a newly built home, called "Mon Reve," that went for $100 million.