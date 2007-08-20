|
2017-05-21 — washingtonexaminer.com
Saudi Arabia, armed with American weapons, fought a proxy war with Iran in Yemen, where the government was overthrown by a rebel group tied to the Iranians. Allegations that Saudi Arabia has bombed civilians and committed other human rights abuses compromised what would otherwise tend to be unanimous U.S. support for the conflict. A $1.15 billion arms deal last year turned controversial, but that pact is dwarfed by the $110 billion pact signed Saturday.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., wanted Tillerson to make a series of demands on the Saudis designed to ease civilian suffering in Yemen, such as ending delays on humanitarian aid at a port city held by the rebels.
Instead, Tillerson's counterpart rebuffed any charges of humanitarian abuses, denying that the Saudis carried out airstrikes against civilians and blaming the rebels for humanitarian aid delays at the port.
