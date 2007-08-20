...

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., wanted Tillerson to make a series of demands on the Saudis designed to ease civilian suffering in Yemen, such as ending delays on humanitarian aid at a port city held by the rebels.

...

Instead, Tillerson's counterpart rebuffed any charges of humanitarian abuses, denying that the Saudis carried out airstrikes against civilians and blaming the rebels for humanitarian aid delays at the port.