2017-05-25 — zerohedge.com

``Iron ore led a slump in industrial commodities after Moody's Investor Service downgraded China's credit rating and warned that the country's debt position will worsen as its economic expansion slows. However, one glance at the divergence between industrial metals' collapse and the sudden buying panic in Chinese stocks confirms what Asher Edelman noted yesterday about the US markets, China's so-called "National Team" was clearly intervening... ''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.